Fedor Svechkov headshot

Fedor Svechkov News: Seals chaotic win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Svechkov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

In Tuesday's similarly chaotic game back in Nashville, Svechkov's tally sparked the Predators' comeback from a four-goal deficit. Thursday saw the Sharks attempt to mimic their opponent, but Svechkov's third-period tally was enough for Nashville to get the win, giving the 21-year-old his first NHL game-winner. He's up to six goals, two assists, 28 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating over 18 appearances. Three of his eight points have come on the power play, and he may have appeal in deeper fantasy formats as long as he continues to see time with the man advantage.

Fedor Svechkov
Nashville Predators
