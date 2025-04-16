Fedor Svechkov News: Slides helper in win
Svechkov notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Svechkov was a regular in the Predators' lineup from January onward. The 22-year-old finished the campaign with eight goals, nine assists, 64 shots on net, 32 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 52 appearances as a rookie this season. It's solid production, but as a first-round pick (2021), the scoring expectations will be elevated heading into 2025-26. In the long run, he projects to be a reliable middle-six center, so that will probably put him on the fringe in fantasy once he reaches his peak.
