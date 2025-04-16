Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fedor Svechkov headshot

Fedor Svechkov News: Slides helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Svechkov notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Svechkov was a regular in the Predators' lineup from January onward. The 22-year-old finished the campaign with eight goals, nine assists, 64 shots on net, 32 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 52 appearances as a rookie this season. It's solid production, but as a first-round pick (2021), the scoring expectations will be elevated heading into 2025-26. In the long run, he projects to be a reliable middle-six center, so that will probably put him on the fringe in fantasy once he reaches his peak.

Fedor Svechkov
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now