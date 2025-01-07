Filip Forsberg News: Ends lengthy goal drought

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Forsberg's 18-game goal drought, which began Nov. 27 against the Flyers, is finally over. He got the Predators on the board late in the second period of Tuesday's contest. During the goal slump, he came up empty on 54 shots but still managed 16 assists to remain productive. The winger is now at 10 goals, 34 points (13 on the power play), 136 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-12 rating over 41 appearances. He's had good chemistry with Steven Stamkos (undisclosed), who left Tuesday's game early, so Forsberg's production could be a bit volatile if his linemate misses time.