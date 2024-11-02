Filip Forsberg News: Fills empty cage

Forsberg scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Forsberg has put up four goals over his last five games, one of which was on the power play. The 30-year-old winger gave the Predators some breathing room, scoring just 1:03 after Nathan MacKinnon pulled the Avalanche within a goal. Forsberg is up to six tallies, 10 points, 51 shots, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 11 contests. Nashville's offense has gotten off to an uneven start, but Forsberg is as consistent as ever in his top-line role.