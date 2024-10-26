Filip Forsberg News: Lights lamp Saturday

Forsberg scored a goal on seven shots, levied five hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg got Nashville on the board at 10:40 of the second period. The 30-year-old is on a six-game point streak (three goals, three assists). He's been held off the scoresheet just once in eight appearances this season. The talented winger is up to eight points, 40 shots on net, 25 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating while playing in his usual first-line role.