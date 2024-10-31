Filip Forsberg News: Power-play goal in loss

Forsberg scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

Forsberg's tally at 5:05 of the first period briefly tied the game at 1-1, but the Predators couldn't muster anything else against Calvin Pickard. This was Forsberg's third goal over the last four games, and the winger is up to five tallies and nine points through 10 contests this season. He's earned four power-play points, 46 shots on net, 27 hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating as one of the Predators' most consistent forwards so far.