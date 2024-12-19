Filip Forsberg News: Three-game, five-assist streak

Forsberg had two assists Thursday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The points stretched his scoring streak to three games and five assists. Forsberg has seven points, all assists, in his last five games after enduring a six-game point drought. Still, his 24 points in 33 games are a massive disappointment for managers who drafted him with the expectation of anther 90-plus point campaign. Forsberg has a lowly 7.9 shooting percentage this season, which is well below his career mark of 12.8. The points will come, but given Nashville's struggles, we can't see a path where Forsberg gets close to his excellence of 2023-24.