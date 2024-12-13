Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson News: Woeful in loss to Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Gustavsson stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers before departing the contest late in the second period.

Gustavsson had been on a roll in recent weeks with five wins in a row, but not only he suffered his first defeat since Nov. 25, but it was also his worst outing of the campaign by a wide margin. One bad outing isn't going to worry fantasy managers, especially considering the Oilers have one of the deepest forward lines in the league. Still, Gustavsson needs to shake this woeful outing as soon as possible. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Flyers.

