Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek Injury: Returns from conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

General manager Patrick Allvin announced Monday that Hronek (lower body) has rejoined the Canucks following his conditioning stint with AHL Abbotsford.

Hronek hasn't suited up for Vancouver since Nov. 27, and he spent less than a week with the AHL club on his conditioning stint. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action in the NHL, his return to the Canucks signals that he's trending in the right direction. Once he's deemed healthy, he'll likely reclaim a top-four role with a spot on the second power-play unit.

Filip Hronek
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now