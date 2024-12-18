Fantasy Hockey
Frank Vatrano News: Leads charge with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 10:41pm

Vatrano scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Vatrano opened the scoring in the second period and scored again in the third to tie the game at 2-2. He then set up Troy Terry's go-ahead goal with 26 seconds left in regulation. This was Vatrano's second three-point effort in December, and he has five goals and three assists over eight contests this month. For the season, he has nine goals, eight helpers, 98 shots, 83 hits, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 29 appearances.

