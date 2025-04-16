Fantasy Hockey
Fraser Minten headshot

Fraser Minten News: Sent to Providence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 10:30am

Minten was returned to AHL Providence on Wednesday, according to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Boston's season is over, so that's why Minten is heading to the minors. The 20-year-old Minten has nine goals and 20 points across 36 AHL outings between the Marlies and Providence this season. He also recorded three goals and five points in 21 NHL outings between the Maple Leafs and Boston in 2024-25.

Fraser Minten
Boston Bruins
