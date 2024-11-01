Frederick Gaudreau News: Adds helper in win

Gaudreau logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

All four of Gaudreau's points this season have come in the last two games. The 31-year-old center has worked his way into a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit with his recent surge of offense. He's added 15 shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 10 contests. Gaudreau will likely peak as the third-line center, and if he struggles again, Ryan Hartman could be an option to take that spot.