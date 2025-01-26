Frederick Gaudreau News: Puts away power-play goal

Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Gaudreau had been limited to two assists over his last 11 contests since he scored Dec. 29 against the Senators. The 31-year-old center has played in a third-line role lately, which isn't a spot to help his offense take off, though he's also on the second power-play unit. For the season, Gaudreau has eight goals (two on the power play), 19 points, 66 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 49 appearances.