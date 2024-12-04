Frederick Gaudreau News: Scores in win over Vancouver

Gaudreau scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Gaudreau went five straight games without scoring a goal between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, but he snapped that drought with his first appearance of December. That said, he has only five goals and 14 points across 25 appearances this season, so he hasn't been productive or consistent enough to warrant being rostered in most formats. At least he's set to surpass the 15-point season he had in 2023-24, so the lone bright spot so far is that he's leaving a woeful season in the rearview.