Frederick Gaudreau News: Snaps drought in win Tuesday

Gaudreau notched two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Gaudreau didn't record a single point in his first eight contests this season, but he snapped that drought in spectacular fashion Tuesday by chipping in three of the team's five goals. The 31-year-old forward scored in the first and second periods before getting an assist in Kirill Kaprizov's empty-netter in the final seconds. As a middle-six forward who often sees time in the power play, Gaudreau was bound to end this drought sooner rather than later, though fantasy managers would probably want to see more consistency out of Gaudreau before trusting him again in most formats.