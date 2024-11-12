Gabriel Vilardi News: Deposits power-play goal

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Vilardi stretched his point streak to eight games with the tally. In that span, he has six goals and four assists, and four of those 10 points have come on the power play. The 25-year-old looks to be setting himself up for a breakout campaign with 14 points (six on the power play), 35 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 16 appearances. That's approximately a 70-point pace over a full campaign -- Vilardi's career high is 41 points in 63 outings in 2022-23 with the Kings, though he had a better per-game rate with 36 points in 47 regular-season outings last season.