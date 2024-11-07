Gabriel Vilardi News: Scores lone goal in win

Vilardi scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

Mark Scheifele forced a turnover at the Jets' blue line and then fed Vilardi for the goal on a 2-on-1. The tally at 1:06 of the first period was the lone one in the game, and it was Vilardi's second game-winner this season. The 25-year-old has five goals and three assists over his last six contests, giving him 12 points, 29 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 14 appearances. He'll have solid fantasy value as a scoring-only option as long as he's able to play on the top line.