Hampus Lindholm Injury: Making progress, but not skating

Lindholm (lower body) is making progress, but isn't ready to start skating yet, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com on Thursday.

Lindholm hasn't played since Nov. 12, and there's no timetable for his return to the ice, so it seems fair to believe he isn't close to playing, given that there would be additional steps between him skating and getting into a game. He has three goals and seven points in 17 appearances in 2024-25. When healthy, Lindholm is a key part of Boston's blue line, serving in a top-four capacity and receiving a solid amount of power-play ice time.