NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 22

There's a lot of hockey on Saturday afternoon (also quite a bit of college basketball, in case you weren't aware). But as there are so many NHL games scheduled for Saturday, you still have plenty of options to sift through for your NHL DFS lineups playing the main slate of contests on FanDuel. Six matchups will be starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later, and here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

To fill a busy weekend of hockey action, only one game was played on Friday. And neither the Blue Jackets nor the Penguins are in action Saturday, so there are no back-to-backs to take advantage of. Of the clubs on the first of consecutive nights, the only goaltending decision I may change my mind about would be if the Golden Knights opt to start Ilya Samsonov against the Red Wings and save Adin Hill for the Lightning on Sunday.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at NAS ($8,200): Stolarz has posted a .915 save percentage this season. He's spent most of his career as a backup, so one might not be aware of his career .918 mark. The Predators are the most-disappointing team in the NHL this year. A big part of that? An offense that ranks last in goals per game.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at SAN ($8,000): It's been a tough season for Swayman, and the "he missed training camp" argument stopped being a valid excuse months ago. But if there's a day for him to pick up a win, it would be against the Sharks as they've only managed 2.58 goals and 27.1 shots per outings. And they're also last in GAA, so Swayman should at least earn a victory if he starts Saturday.

VALUE PLAYS

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. SEA ($6,500): Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are out, so the instinct may be to avoid Oilers until they return. I say, fear not! Hyman has compiled two three-point efforts from his last seven with at least five shots four times during that stretch. He'll also likely skate essentially every single second of power-play time the Oilers get. The Kraken rank 21st in penalty-kill percentage and Joey Daccord's performance has dropped off with a 3.19 GAA through his last 15 appearances.

Elias Lindholm, BOS at SAN ($5,900): It hasn't been a great campaign for Lindholm, though he's contributed nine points in his last 17 games with four of those on the man-advantage. And he's also produced at least three shots eight times over that span. I mentioned San Jose are last in GAA, and that's true. However, they're also 31st in shots allowed and 26th in penalty-kill percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights vs. Red Wings

Jack Eichel (C - $8,500), Mark Stone (W - $6,900), Ivan Barbashev (W - $5,400)

This is a stack with a lot of salary outlay to it, but I believe it's justified. It primarily comes down to the Red Wings carrying the league's worst penalty kill. All three of these players skate plenty of power-play time. And at least two of them - and possibly all three - will work on the top unit Saturday.

With 82 points in 67 games, Eichel has already tied his personal-best. He's also notched a whopping 31 of those with the extra man with eight over his last 10. While Eichel has been healthy throughout, Stone has continued to deal with injuries. However, he's racked up 12 points in his last 16 with five of those PPPs. Barbashev has registered his second career 20-goal campaign, and his first with the Golden Knights. And that's in only 57 outings. His power-play production has been limited, yet he's still managed five goals and five assists across his last 13.

Avalanche at Canadiens

Brock Nelson (C - $6,400), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,700), Jonathan Drouin (W - $5,500)

It's the Patrick Roy Derby. And thanks to better health and trade decisions, the Avs have a proper second line. The Canadiens have allowed 28.9 shots per game. That wouldn't be terrible in years past, but that's bottom-10 now. Sam Montembeault has recorded a .900 save percentage, which is usual for him. Montreal has also produced a 3.25 GAA - which is also bottom-10 - and this Colorado trio can take advantage of that.

In seven games with the Avs, Nelson has put up two goals and two assists. He also reached 30 goals for the Islanders the previous three seasons. Since returning from his latest layoff, Nichushkin has been on fire with 11 points and 31 shots from 11 outings. Drouin is also no stranger to being out of the lineup, but he's been remarkable when available with 32 points in only 37 games with 10 of those coming from the last 13.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at NAS ($5,200): Rielly seems to have lost half a step, yet he still holds offensive abilities and can produce well enough with 34 points and 109 shots on the year. Meanwhile, Nashville enters with a subpar 3.26 GAA.

Mason Lohrei, BOS at SAN ($4,800): Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm are out, leaving Lohrei to step up offensively. And he's responded with 29 points, including 13 PPPs. San Jose has a 3.68 GAA, so having somebody from the Boston blueline makes sense to me.

