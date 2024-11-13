Hampus Lindholm Injury: Set for extended absence

Lindholm is expected to miss "weeks," according to head coach Jim Montgomery, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports Wednesday.

Lindholm was chipping in solid offensive numbers prior to getting hurt, notching two goals and two assists in his last seven outings. Now, the 30-year-old blueliner figures to be sidelined for at least the rest of November given his "weeks" timeline. The team recalled Jordan Oesterle from AHL Providence on Wednesday and will likely deploy him in a third-pairing role during Lindholm's absence. Fantasy players can probably expect Lindholm to be placed on injured reserve in the next few days in order to free up a roster spot.