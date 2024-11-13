Fantasy Hockey
Hampus Lindholm Injury: Set for extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 12:30pm

Lindholm is expected to miss "weeks," according to head coach Jim Montgomery, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports Wednesday.

Lindholm was chipping in solid offensive numbers prior to getting hurt, notching two goals and two assists in his last seven outings. Now, the 30-year-old blueliner figures to be sidelined for at least the rest of November given his "weeks" timeline. The team recalled Jordan Oesterle from AHL Providence on Wednesday and will likely deploy him in a third-pairing role during Lindholm's absence. Fantasy players can probably expect Lindholm to be placed on injured reserve in the next few days in order to free up a roster spot.

