Haydn Fleury News: Assists in consecutive contests
Fleury notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.
Fleury had a shot attempt tipped in by Adam Lowry early in the first period, though that was the extent of the Jets' scoring. This was Fleury's second game in a row with a helper. The 28-year-old is covering a second-pairing spot while Dylan Samberg (foot) is out of the lineup. Overall, Fleury is at three helpers, 16 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating through 14 appearances this season. He doesn't typically score enough to be tracked by most fantasy managers.
