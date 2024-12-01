Hendrix Lapierre News: Adds assist Saturday

Lapierre registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

Lapierre has turned things around with four helpers over his last six games. He's played regularly since Alex Ovechkin (fibula) was hurt, at the expense of Jakub Vrana, and it looks like steady playing time is paying off. Lapierre is still stuck in a bottom-six role with minimal power-play usage. He has six helpers, 17 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances, so he'll still need to take a couple of steps up on offense to be considered in fantasy.