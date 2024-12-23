Ian Cole News: Bags assist in loss

Cole notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

This was Cole's second helper in his last six games, but just his fourth point since the start of November. The 35-year-old defenseman has stayed in the lineup, which has been a challenge for many of Utah's blueliners. He hasn't added much with nine points, 37 shots on net, 39 PIM, 41 hits and 95 blocked shots over 34 appearances. Cole plays a physical and defensive style that doesn't translate to high fantasy value.