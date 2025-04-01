Ian Cole News: Manages helper Tuesday

Cole recorded an assist, four hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Cole has three helpers, a plus-5 rating, 22 hits and 27 blocked shots over his last 11 outings. The 36-year-old defenseman continues to play his role effectively for Utah, though it's not one that leads to accolades or fantasy interest in most cases. He's up to 16 points, 62 shots on net, 69 PIM, 98 hits, 191 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 75 appearances this season.