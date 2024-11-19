Ian Cole News: Mixed results in loss

Cole notched an assist and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Cole helped out on a Jack McBain goal in the first period. Other than that, it was a night to forget for Cole amid some defensive struggles. He has been generally solid this season -- Monday was the first time since Oct. 22 he ended a game with a minus rating. The 35-year-old blueliner has one goal, six assists, 17 shots on net, 25 PIM, 23 hits and 42 blocked shots over 18 appearances, and he's often been in a top-four role as Utah has dealt with injuries on defense.