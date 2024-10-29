Ian Cole News: Provides pair of assists

Cole notched two assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

This was Cole's first multi-point effort since Dec, 1, 2022 when he was a member of the Lightning. The 35-year-old defenseman has contributed four assists, nine shots on net, 16 PIM, 12 hits, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 10 contests in 2024-25. Significant injuries to John Marino (back) and Sean Durzi (shoulder) should afford Cole the opportunity to see top-four minutes over the first half of the campaign, but he's unlikely to be a regular scoring threat.