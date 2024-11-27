Igor Shesterkin News: Stuck in short losing streak

Shesterkin made 26 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Shesterkin has allowed at least three goals in each of his past four starts, a span in which he went 1-3-0. It's important to note that in two of those games, Shesterkin faced 43 or more shots. The Rangers are struggling through a four-game losing streak, three of which have been hung on Shesty. Prior to the losing streak, the Rangers had not lost consecutive games all season. He's one of the NHL's best netminders, so this is nothing more than a blip.