Ilya Mikheyev News: Back on scoresheet in victory

Mikheyev scored a goal on four shots and went plus-1 in 16:28 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Mikheyev opened the scoring at 9:08 of the first period by netting a feed from Teuvo Teravainen. Mikheyev hadn't scored since Nov. 16, a span of 12 games. The Russian winger has registered at least 31 points in two of the last three seasons, but he's unlikely to reach the 30-point mark in 2024-25 considering his limited offensive output through 29 appearances. The 30-year-old has chipped in three goals and four assists while averaging 14:39 of ice time.