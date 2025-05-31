Ilya Safonov News: Staying in KHL

Safonov signed a one-year contract extension with KHL Kazan, per Scott Powers of The Athletic on Saturday.

Safonov had seven goals, 22 points and 22 PIM in 51 regular-season outings with Kazan in 2024-25. The Blackhawks control his NHL rights after selecting him with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2021 draft, but it seems he'll spend at least one more season out of Chicago's system.