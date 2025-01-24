Ilya Samsonov News: Back in win column Thursday

Samsonov made 15 saves on 17 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Samsonov snapped a personal three-game losing streak on a night in which he faced his lightest workload of the campaign. The Russian netminder was a perfect 4-0-0 in December, but he's been inconsistent through six appearances in January, going 3-3-0 while conceding 17 goals on 134 shots (.873 save percentage) in that span. For the season, Samsonov holds a 12-6-1 record, .898 save percentage and 2.78 GAA across 19 outings.