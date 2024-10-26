Ilya Samsonov News: Earns third win

Samsonov stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights were in control right from the start, so Samsonov didn't have to be at his best. The 27-year-old has won three of his four outings this season, giving up nine goals on 133 shots in those games. There hasn't been a set pattern for goalie starts from head coach Bruce Cassidy this year, but neither Samsonov nor Adin Hill has started more than two games in a row, so both netminders will get their looks. The Golden Knights host the Flames on Monday.