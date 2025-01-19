Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Gives up five goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Samsonov stopped 18 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Samsonov and Adin Hill have been alternating between the pipes for the Golden Knights in recent games, but the 27-year-old hasn't had good results of late. He's dropped each of his previous three outings while recording a save percentage below the .820 mark in his last two. He's gone 2-3-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .872 save percentage across five outings since the beginning of January.

