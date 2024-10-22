Ilya Samsonov News: Plays well in win

Samsonov stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Samsonov has allowed exactly one goal in both of his wins this season, and he made 45 saves in his one defeat, which came in overtime. The 27-year-old netminder has started back-to-back contests, but it's unclear if Samsonov is in line to push Adin Hill for the No. 1 job in goal. Hill has been just okay most of the time, while Samsonov has a bit of momentum. Both goalies are likely to start a game this weekend with a back-to-back coming up -- the Golden Knights host the Senators on Friday and the Sharks on Saturday.