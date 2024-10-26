Ilya Samsonov News: Slated to start Saturday

Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to get the home start versus San Jose on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Adin Hill was between the pipes Friday in a 6-3 win over Chicago, so it's no surprise that Samsonov will get the start in the second half of back-to-back games. The former Maple Leafs netminder is 2-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and a .944 save percentage in his first season with the Golden Knights. The Sharks are 0-6-2 heading into action Saturday, and have found the back of the net only 15 times in eight contests.