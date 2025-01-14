Ilya Samsonov News: Takes second consecutive loss

Samsonov allowed four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Samsonov has followed up a six-game winning streak by losing his last two starts. This was his ugliest outing recently -- he had given up no more than two goals in any of his last seven starts after surrendering six tallies in a Nov. 30 loss to Utah. Samsonov dropped to 11-5-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 17 starts this season. The Golden Knights' next two games are in a back-to-back, and based on the recent workload distribution, it's likely to be Adin Hill in goal Friday versus the Hurricanes, while Samsonov lines up to face the Blackhawks on Saturday to conclude Vegas' three-game road trip.