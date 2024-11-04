Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin News: In goal against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Sorokin will get the starting nod at home versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has struggled in his last four appearances, posting a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage while going 2-2-0 in his last four outings. With the 29-year-old backstop getting the nod Tuesday, it will be the first time this season that he starts in three consecutive games. Still, Semyon Varlamov should still see plenty of opportunities the rest of the way, even if the bulk of the workload goes to Sorokin.

