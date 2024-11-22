Ilya Sorokin News: Win slips away late

Sorokin turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

The 29-year-old goalie seemed headed for his first shutout of the season as the Islanders clung to a 1-0 lead with five minutes left in the third period. The offense's inability to provide some insurance for Sorokin proved costly however, as Jonatan Berggren tied it up on an odd-man rush before Lucas Raymond snapped home the winner with only 52 seconds left. Sorokin is 0-2-2 over his last four starts with a 3.22 GAA and .902 save percentage, but he's also received just nine goals of support over that stretch. In fact, he's 4-0-0 this season when the Isles score at least four goals for him, and 0-5-3 when they don't.