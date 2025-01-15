Isaak Phillips News: Acquired via trade

Phillips was traded to the Jets from the Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for Dmitry Kuzmin, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Phillips has significantly more NHL experience than Kuzmin, having logged 56 games for the Blackhawks over the last four seasons. In those outings, the 2020 fifth-round pick managed two goals and 10 assists while averaging 15:60 of ice time. With Colin Miller (neck) seemingly close to returning, it seems unlikely Phillips will be brought up to the NHL roster any time soon.