Ivan Demidov

Ivan Demidov News: Sets KHL record

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 10:42am

Demidov established a new KHL record for points in a season by a player under age 20 by earning an assist in last Tuesday's 8-3 win over AK Bars Kazan, per Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.

Demidov's up to 44 points, collecting 19 goals and 25 assists in 52 games for SKA St. Petersburg in 2024-25. The record was held previously by Kirill Kaprizov, who produced 20 goals and 42 points in 49 games with Salavat Yulaeav Ufa as a 19-year-old in 2016-17. The Canadiens selected the 19-year-old Demidov with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Ivan Demidov
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
