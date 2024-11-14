Ivan Ivan News: Sent to AHL
Ivan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Ivan has three goals and two assists with two goals and one helper coming on the power play. The 22-year-old has been a pleasant surprise over his 17 games in the NHL, but will Valeri Nichushkin ready to return from a six-month suspension, there wasn't room for Ivan. He will continue to pick up valuable experience in the minors, where he managed 12 goals and 31 points in 67 regular-season AHL games with the Eagles last season, his first in North America.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now