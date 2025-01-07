Jack Eichel News: Produces power-play helper

Eichel notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Eichel remains hot on offense with five points over three games in January and 14 points across 11 outings dating back to Dec. 14. The 28-year-old center has primarily thrived as a playmaker with 11 goals, 42 assists, 15 power-play points, 123 shots on net and a plus-27 rating over 40 appearances. Eichel also has a pair of 30-goal campaigns to his name, and he's shooting just 8.9 percent this season, so he could display more of a finishing touch in the second half.