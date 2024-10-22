Jack Hughes News: Breakaway goal thing of beauty

Hughes delivered a goal and added two assists in an 8-5 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead on a breakaway at 11:02 of the first period. He flew in at Andrei Vasilevskiy at warp speed and went backhand-forehand before ripping it into the open net. Hughes has eight points (two goals, six assists) in nine games thus far and is slightly off his plus point-per-game pace. It may be as simple as the trip overseas that has affected his game so far. Expect a Hart-quality season from the middle Hughes brother.