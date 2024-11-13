Jack Hughes News: Earns 300th career point

Hughes scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The goal was Hughes' 300th career point, an achievement he reached in 325 contests. He's racked up seven points over his last four games and now has eight goals, 11 assists, 65 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances this season. Hughes has been well above a point-per-game pace in the last three years, so there's still the potential for him to find another level.