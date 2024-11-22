Jack Hughes News: Three assists in win Thursday

Hughes recorded three assists, including two in the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Hughes was an unstoppable playmaking threat for New Jersey in this win, and he was involved directly in three of the team's four goals. The 23-year-old star center assisted in both of Jesper Bratt's goals, in the first and third periods, and also set up Stefan Noesen's power-play tally in the second frame. Hughes has racked up four goals and nine assists in nine appearances this month, and six of those 13 points have come with the man advantage.