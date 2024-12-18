Jack Hughes News: Two assists in win Tuesday

Hughes delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Hughes extended his point streak to three games, and he's been playing at a high level since the calendar flipped to December. He has four multi-point efforts in seven games this month, tallying four goals, seven assists, 26 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating. The 23-year-old playmaker continues to average more than one point per game and is up to 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) across 34 contests. He seems to be on pace to reach the 70-point plateau for the third straight campaign.