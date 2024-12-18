Fantasy Hockey
Jack Johnson headshot

Jack Johnson News: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Johnson (eye) is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Devils, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Johnson took a stick to the face Sunday against the Hurricanes and sat out Tuesday against the Lightning, but he should be able to return following a one-game absence. Over 18 appearances this year, he's logged an assist, 12 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-4 rating while averaging 13:32 of ice time. Dante Fabbro (lower body) is questionable for Thursday's matchup, but Jordan Harris will likely be pushed out of the lineup if Fabbro is also able to suit up against the Devils.

