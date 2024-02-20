Canucks vs Avalanche Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for February 20th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Canucks at Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks (37-14-6) and the Colorado Avalanche (34-18-4) meet Tuesday night at Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The NHL-leading Canucks are coming off a wild 10-7 road loss against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night, and now it faces a high-octane Avalanche offense. Backup Casey DeSmith took one of the team in the front end of the back-to-back set, allowing eight goals on 25 shots, as All-Star Thatcher Demko was rested by head coach Rick Tocchet.

The good news for the Canucks is that All-Star J.T. Miller recorded a hat trick and four points, while Brock Boeser, Ian Cole, All-Star Elias Pettersson and Nikita Zadorov also etched their names onto the stat sheet with goals. Pius Suter had three assists, while Quinn Hughes chipped in with two helpers.

The Avalanche dispatched the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Sunday night in Denver, but it was anything but easy, and Colorado was unable to cover the puck line as a heavy favorite against the pesky visitors. Ross Colton, Jack Johnson, All-Star Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews were the goal scorers, with the latter going for the game-winner. Alexandar Georgiev turned back 27 of the 30 shots he faced for the victory. MacKinnon also took nine shots on goal to lead all skaters.

Demko (30-10-1, 2.45 GAA, .918 SV%, 5 SO) is scheduled to get the nod this time for Vancouver, while Georgiev (29-13-3, 2.94 GAA, .898 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to go for the home side. Georgiev allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 win back on Nov. 22 in his only start against the Canucks this season. Meanwhile, Demko was the goalie of record in that game, allowing four goals on 24 shots in the road loss.

The Avalanche are a strong play as moderate favorites on the moneyline, as Colorado handled its business against Vancouver earlier in the season. Plus, Vancouver is coming in less than 24 hours after getting boat-raced for 10 goals, so it's not a good spot, although at least it can lean on Demko a little.

NHL Money Line Bets for Canucks at Avalanche

Avalanche ML (-145 at Caesars)

As far as the total is concerned, it's risky business playing the Under against a team going on no rest just a day after allowing 10 total goals while lighting the lamp seven times.

However, Demko is likely to right the ship a bit when this team needs it the most. The Canucks didn't manage to get to the top of the NHL standings with inconsistent play across long stretches. The Under is 4-2 across the past six starts by Demko, and the total has gone low in four of his past five assignments on the road.

For the Avalanche, the Over has connected in each of the past three games, and five of the previous six outings. However, the Canucks should have some heavy legs in this one, while Demko should give them a much better effort in net. Don't get carried away, but going lightly at even-money on the Under is a recommended play.

NHL Totals Bets for Canucks at Avalanche

Under 6.5 (+100 at Caesars)

NHL Game Props for Canucks at Avalanche

We'll keep it simple, going with a player from each team as an Anytime Goal Scorer. While that seems a little counterproductive to take the Under, yet then cheer for a goal from specific players, we should still be able to do both.

For the road team, let's go with a guy who managed to get on the board in the 10-7 loss. Elias Pettersson was able to net his 29th goal of the season, and that goal gave Vancouver a 3-1 lead early in the second period at the time. He has managed just two goals in eight February outings, but he also has nine goals in the past 14 games. Pettersson as about as hot of an offensive player for Vancouver as any.

Elias Pettersson Anytime Goal Scorer (+185 at FanDuel)

Looking to the home side, Ross Colton has notched two goals and four points across the past three games, and had an assist in the first meeting with the Avs. As an Anytime Goal Scorer, if Colton manages to find the back of the net you have a chance to more than triple up. He has been one of the better Colorado offensive players lately, and he is worth a roll of the dice.