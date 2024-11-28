Fantasy Hockey
Jack Johnson News: Losing playing time

Published on November 28, 2024

Johnson sat out for the fifth time in six games in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

While trade rumors swirl around prospect defenseman David Jiricek, who is in AHL Cleveland, Johnson hasn't been able to claim a regular role with the NHL club. Jake Christiansen and Jordan Harris have held down the third pairing since Dante Fabbro was plucked off waivers from Nashville. Johnson has one assist, eight shots on net, nine hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 15 appearances this season. The 37-year-old doesn't need to be tracked in fantasy, as he's unlikely to produce enough offense to help.

