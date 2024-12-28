Jack Johnson News: Notches assist in win

Johnson logged an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Johnson has played in seven of the last eight games. The 37-year-old's helper was his first point since Oct. 26 versus the Predators. He has an easier path to staying in the lineup as long as the Blue Jackets keep rolling with seven defensemen, which has worked well for them in recent contests. Overall, Johnson has two helpers, 13 shots on net, 11 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 22 outings, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy managers.