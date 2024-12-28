Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Johnson headshot

Jack Johnson News: Notches assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Johnson logged an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Johnson has played in seven of the last eight games. The 37-year-old's helper was his first point since Oct. 26 versus the Predators. He has an easier path to staying in the lineup as long as the Blue Jackets keep rolling with seven defensemen, which has worked well for them in recent contests. Overall, Johnson has two helpers, 13 shots on net, 11 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 22 outings, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy managers.

Jack Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now