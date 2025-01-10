Jack Quinn News: Lights lamp twice in win

Quinn scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Senators.

The 23-year-old gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead with two tallies three minutes apart midway through the first period, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did the rest. Quinn has been running hot and cold since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-December -- over his last 11 appearances, he's got five multi-point performances but also five goose eggs. That's still resulted in six goals and 11 points during that span, including one goal and four helpers on the power play.