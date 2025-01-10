Jack Quinn News: Lights lamp twice in win
Quinn scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Senators.
The 23-year-old gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead with two tallies three minutes apart midway through the first period, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did the rest. Quinn has been running hot and cold since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-December -- over his last 11 appearances, he's got five multi-point performances but also five goose eggs. That's still resulted in six goals and 11 points during that span, including one goal and four helpers on the power play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now